Packers playing starters against Seahawks for preseason finale

For most NFL teams the last preseason game has been about guys on the roster bubble, giving them a real opportunity to show what they can do before roster cut-downs come at the end of the month. Not every team takes that approach though, especially since the league cut the preseason schedule from four games down to three.

It seems today’s opponent is one of the latter. According to Zach Kruse at Packers Wire, Green Bay’s head coach Matt LaFleur says he will be playing his starters in today’s preseason finale. LaFleur told reporters “everybody will play” with the exception of Rashan Gary, who’s recovering from an injury.

So, Seattle’s defense will get to test Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who’s taken over the starting job after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Packers. Love was a first-round pick by Green Bay back in 2020, and apparently one of the biggest reasons why Rodgers soured on the organization. So far Love has appeared in just 10 games and only started one. He’s completed 50 of 83 pass attempts (60.2%), totaled 606 yards and thrown three touchdown passes to go with three interceptions, resulting in a 79.7 passer rating.

As for the Seahawks, they have several key players out – including their two first-round draft picks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist).

At QB Geno Smith saw some action last week against Dallas, so it’s possible he’ll get another series or two this week. However, fans should expect a healthy dose of QB2 Drew Lock with some Holton Ahlers thrown in.

