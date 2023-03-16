What are Packers players thinking following Aaron Rodgers comments? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what are Green Bay Packers players thinking following quarterback Aaron Rodgers comments.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
The Chiefs have already signed three unrestricted free agents this week.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
The Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. to add depth on the defensive line.
Jamaal Williams, who set the Detroit Lions franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season in 2022, has reportedly signed with the Saints.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
The Browns officially parted ways with a pair of veteran defensive players on Wednesday. The team announced the release of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson. Both moves were expected and were designated as post-June 1 moves in order to spread the cap hit out over 2024 as well. Clowney was not under [more]
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Mike Trout had all three RBIs for the Americans.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
In a surprising development, the Bills are bringing back Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal. They are also signing wide receiver Deonte Harty.
If Aaron Rodgers plays for the Jets, the transition could end up being a lot smoother than it otherwise would have been. In addition to receiver Allen Lazard and receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis reportedly is on New York’s radar. All three players have been mentioned by Rodgers as players he’d like to [more]
Ezekiel Elliott's era with the Dallas Cowboys is complete.