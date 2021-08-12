Which Packers players are on the roster bubble and need to impress during preseason?

The Green Bay Packers open the preseason with a visit from the Houston Texans on Saturday night. The Texans went on a free-agent spending spree this offseason, creating an experienced roster that should provide a good test for Matt LaFleur’s team to start the exhibition schedule.

Practices are important, but roster spots are so often won and lost during these preseason games. Players sitting on the bubble have a terrific opportunity to go prove their worth against a real opponent.

Here are the players from each position group that must impress during the preseason:

Quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, left, high-five during an NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Roster locks (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love On the bubble (1): Kurt Benkert All eyes will be on Love, who will start and play in his first NFL game, but he's still a roster lock as the backup quarterback. Benkert, who has plenty of preseason experience, must make good decisions and be productive over three games if he's to make the 53-man roster. With Rodgers not expected to play, Love and Benkert will get plenty of snaps.

Running back

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Roster locks (2): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon On the bubble (3): Dexter Williams, Patrick Taylor, Kylin Hill The Packers must identify a No. 3 running back, and they have three capable candidates entering the preseason. Jones and Dillon aren't expected to play much, leaving almost all the work to the three backs competing for a roster spot. Expect the trio to do much of the heavy lifting for the Packers offense over the three games. A few things to watch: who can break the most tackles, who can keep the quarterback protected, and who can contribute on special teams.

Wide receiver

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Roster locks (5): Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers On the bubble (7): Devin Funchess, Malik Taylor, Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree, Reggie Begelton, DeAndre Thompkins, Chris Blair This is the competition everyone will be watching. One or maybe even two roster spots are up for grabs between seven capable competitors. Which receiver can consistently get open for Love and Benkert? And which receiver can prove capable for several different special teams groups? These preseason games are a perfect proving ground. They need to be assignment sure and productive.

Tight end

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Roster locks (3): Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara On the bubble (5): Jace Sternberger, Dominique Dafney, Isaac Nauta, Bronson Kaufusi, Daniel Crawford Sternberger is suspended two games to start the regular season, so the preseason is his chance to prove he's made a big jump in Year 3. He's a good bet to stick but the Packers will have a decision to make on his status come Week 3, especially if a few of the other tight ends impress during the preseason. Dafney played well late in 2020 and Nauta is enjoying a strong camp.

Offensive line

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) participates in organized team activities with the offensive line Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Roster locks (8): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick, Dennis Kelly, Jon Runyan, Ben Braden On the bubble (8): Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson, Coy Cronk, Zack Johnson, Jon Dietzen, Jacob Capra Patrick, Runyan and Braden have all been competing for starting spots at guard. Kelly is the veteran swing tackle. The top eight looks solid, and Newman, a fourth-round pick, will almost certainly make the team. Keep in mind, Bakhtiari (PUP, knee) might start the season on IR, opening a spot on the roster. Two or three players (including Newman) could make the team from the competitors on the bubble, based on preseason performance.

Defensive line

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) participate in minicamp practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Roster locks (5): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, TJ Slaton On the bubble (4): Jack Heflin, Willington Previlon, Josh Avery, Carlo Kemp The top five could be the only five the Packers keep on the initial roster, but Clark and Keke are both battling injuries, so the team might want to keep a sixth for depth. Keep an eye on Heflin and Kemp, two undrafted free agents that have flashed at times during camp.

Outside linebacker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tipa Galeai (50) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Roster locks (3): Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary On the bubble (4): Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott, Chauncey Rivers Randy Ramsey could make the 53-man roster and then go immediately on injured reserve if the Packers think he can make it back from a significant ankle injury. Finding a fourth edge rusher is a priority. The player needs to know the defense and be capable on special teams. The four edge rushers on the bubble will get the majority of the snaps during the preseason, giving the team a long look at the competition.

Inside linebacker

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) speaks with a coach during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Roster locks (2): Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell On the bubble (6): Ty Summers, Oren Burks, Kamal Martin, De'Jon Harris, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn The starters look set in stone, but everything else at inside linebacker could be up for grabs. Summers and Burks have been running with the second team and are core players on special teams, giving them a significant edge. As always, preseason snaps on defense and special teams will help separate competitors.

Cornerback

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Roster locks (4): Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes On the bubble (5): Ka'dar Hollman, Josh Jackson, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento, Stanford Samuels This should be one of the best competitions of the preseason. The top four spots are locked in, and Jean-Charles should have a terrific opportunity to be the No. 5, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Packers end up keeping sixth, especially for special teams reasons. One spot could come down to Hollman, Jackson, Ento and Samuels, upping the importance of the three preseason games. Hollman and Jackson are the most experienced, but Ento – a converted receiver – has flashed more playmaking ability during his third camp with the Packers.

Safety

Safety Innis Gaines (38) Is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Roster locks (2): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage On the bubble (5): Will Redmond, Henry Black, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines, Christian Uphoff Of all the competitions getting ready to play out during the preseason, this one might be the most fascinating. Redmond hasn't practiced during camp, opening the door for four intriguing young players to rise up and steal a roster spot. Black, Scott, Gaines and Uphoff all have the athleticism and versatility that the Packers covet at safety. Two or three roster spots are likely up for grabs here.

Specialists

Green Bay Packers' kicker Mason Crosby (2) and kicker JJ Molson (35) during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Roster locks (1): Mason Crosby On the bubble (4): JK Scott, Hunter Bradley, Ryan Winslow, JJ Molson There's a chance Scott and Bradley are trending towards locks, but Winslow – who has NFL experience – will get an opportunity to push for the punting job during the preseason, and Bradley needs three strong, consistent performances to ensure he's not eventually replaced by an outsider at long snapper.

