Packers players react to Davante Adams being traded to Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Davante Adams
    Davante Adams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Green Bay Packers traded receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, stunning the NFL world and all the teammates he’ll be leaving behind in Green Bay.

Members of the Packers took to social media to express their wide range of emotions following the trade. Many were shocked and surprised, but others were genuinely happy for Adams becoming the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Here’s a collection of reactions from Packers teammates (list will update as more reactions come in):

TE Marcedes Lewis

RB Aaron Jones

RB Kylin Hill

OLB Preston Smith

RB A.J. Dillon

DL Kenny Clark

OL Elgton Jenkins

WR Amari Rodgers

S Adrian Amos

QB Kurt Benkert

TE Dominique Dafney

1

1

Recommended Stories