Packers players react to Davante Adams being traded to Raiders
The Green Bay Packers traded receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, stunning the NFL world and all the teammates he’ll be leaving behind in Green Bay.
Members of the Packers took to social media to express their wide range of emotions following the trade. Many were shocked and surprised, but others were genuinely happy for Adams becoming the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.
Here’s a collection of reactions from Packers teammates (list will update as more reactions come in):
— Marcedes Lewis (@MarcedesLewis89) March 18, 2022
RB Aaron Jones
🤯🤯🤯
— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 17, 2022
RB Kylin Hill
Man
— Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) March 17, 2022
OLB Preston Smith
Damn 😶
— Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) March 17, 2022
RB A.J. Dillon
— AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) March 17, 2022
DL Kenny Clark
Damnnnnnnnnnnnn
— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) March 17, 2022
Congrats to my dawg 17. Well deserved . 💪🏾
— Elgton Jenkins (@Big_E_14) March 17, 2022
Deserves every single penny!!💯💰 https://t.co/ratMCeW1eF
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) March 17, 2022
Sheesh Got a Super bag 💰💰 congrats @tae15adams https://t.co/QStw0KpBuR
— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 17, 2022
QB Kurt Benkert
Happy for Tae and his family! More than deserved. As a fan of this game, I'm also excited to see who grows & develops to be the next guy. That's the beauty of the NFL. https://t.co/2TPrgmKmdr
— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 17, 2022
Wtf🥲🥲🥲
— Dominique D. Dafney (@DDafney24) March 18, 2022
