Which Packers players helped or hurt their roster chances vs. Jets?

The Green Bay Packers lost another preseason game, but Saturday’s 23-14 defeat to the New York Jets still provided another long look at all the young players fighting for a roster spot on Matt LaFleur’s team.

A few grasped the opportunity and took a step towards claiming a roster spot, while others likely complicated their path to the roster.

Here’s a look at which players helped or hurt their roster chances on Saturday against the Jets:

Helped: DL Jack Heflin

Heflin, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, was once again strong against the run, but it was his production as a pass-rusher that really helped his roster chances. He produced a team-high two pressures, both coming on quarterback hits. If he can continue to hold up against the run and provide sporadic impact as a rusher, he could win a roster spot – possibly as a cheaper option over Tyler Lancaster.

Hurt: TE Jace Sternberger

Inconsistency continues to define his performance. While he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass on a beautifully thrown pass from Kurt Benkert in the first half, Sternberger once again struggled in the run game as a blocker, and his impact in the passing game was minimal despite running 20 routes, by far the most among the tight end group. A harsh grader would give him a drop on a contested catch, but he was fighting through contact at the top of the route. It's unclear what Sternberger does at an above-average level at this point.

Helped: LT Yosh Nijman

Nijman gave up the strip-sack in the preseason opener, but he's been otherwise solid while playing the majority of the snaps at left tackle. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection over 46 snaps against the Jets. The Packers aren't likely to have David Bakhtiari to start the season, which could make Nijman even more valuable. Now in Year 3 in Green Bay, it appears he's taken a big step forward in his development.

Hurt: RBs Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams

While Kylin Hill scored his second touchdown in as many games, Taylor and Williams both endured rough moments against the Jets. Taylor had a fumble on the opening drive of the second half, while Williams dropped a third-down pass. Neither could afford a mistake. It looks increasingly unlikely that the Packers will keep four running backs, and Hill already has the third spot all but locked up. The Packers will likely attempt to keep at least one on the practice squad.

Helped: WR Malik Taylor

Taylor caught four passes, all converting first downs on third down. His 66 receiving yards were a team-high. Twice, Taylor made impressive catches over 20 yards to extend scoring drives, including a spinning catch on a back-shoulder throw. He did have a drop, but this was a strong step in the right direction for a young pass-catcher fighting to be the sixth receiver on the roster. Taylor leads the team with nine catches and 116 yards this preseason.

Hurt: S Will Redmond

He played just nine snaps before departing with an injury. Pro Football Focus gave him the worst defensive grade on the team. Meanwhile, Henry Black was impressive again, and undrafted rookie Christian Uphoff was a standout on special teams. Vernon Scott didn't play, and Innis Gaines struggled, but both have made plays all summer. It's getting increasingly difficult to see Redmond making the team, even if he went into the offseason as the favorite to be the No. 3 safety.

Helped: OLs Ben Braden, Cole Van Lanen

Braden started at right tackle and played all 62 snaps at the position. He gave up two pressures, but he was impressive early on, especially in the run game. He combined with right guard Royce Newman on several productive runs. Van Lanen, who impressed at right tackle in the second half last week, played 27 snaps at left guard and was once again solid. Like Braden, he's proving he has guard-tackle versatility, a key part of making the roster.

Hurt: OL Lucas Patrick

He committed two penalties – one questionable, to be fair – and had a bad snap at center. Patrick hasn't been particularly impressive during two preseason games despite being a primary starter for the Packers last season. Could he be on the roster bubble, or a potential trade option? The Packers are building impressive young depth on the interior. Maybe the Packers could trade him for a draft pick and save some money on the cap this year.

Hurt: LB Kamal Martin

His 2021 debut was a forgettable one, despite a special teams tackle on the opening kickoff and a quarterback hit on a blitz. Martin had a missed tackle in the open field and looked lost in coverage, giving up at least two easy completions while unsuccessfully working through traffic. The Packers have as many as four roster spots locked up at inside linebacker. Is Martin a lock to make this team?

Hurt: P JK Scott

Another inconsistent effort from the Packers' fourth-year punter. He hit two great punts, but he also produced a 21-yard effort that set up a Jets score. The Packers want more consistency on special teams, but Scott is such a boom or bust punter. Maybe the Packers will actively sort through final cuts looking for the right fit at punter.

