Packers players make first stop on Tailgate Tour to a Manitowoc High School

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Some Green Bay Packers players surprised Manitowoc High School students as part of their Tailgate Tour.

Current players Elgton Jenkins, Kenny Clark, and Rasheed Walker, former players Bryan Bulaga, Alex Green, and Mike Daniels, and Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy all stopped at Lincoln High School Tuesday morning.

Murphy says, “It’s an opportunity to spend time with our current and former players, but more importantly, it’s to go across the state. I love seeing the young kids especially and how excited they are when our players walk in the building.”

This was the first stop of 17 on the five-day tour. They will visit schools and nursing homes statewide. At each stop, players will talk about their time on the team, offer words of wisdom, and give out merchandise.

About the tour, Bulaga says, “I loved my time here. Met a lot of really nice, cool people, not just from the organization but just neighbors. People in Wisconsin are great people, and just to be able to give back a little bit, help out some of these nonprofits, and hopefully we go to some schools and meet some youngsters, we’re just going to have a good time, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

When student-athlete and senior at Lincoln Morgan Dietrich saw the Packers players, she was ecstatic.

“I loved it so much. I’m a huge Packer fan. I’ve been watching it since I was little, so it was just awesome to see them and listen to what they had to say,” she says.

Kameron Scherer, a junior at Lincoln, also shared what he took away from the player’s speeches, saying, “To always have discipline and make sure you’re following your goals and surrounding yourself with people with similar goals.”

Some of the other stops on the tour are Milwaukee, Oshkosh, and Beloit.

