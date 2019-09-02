Which Packers player would you want on the Bears?

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are the oldest rivalry in the NFL and after 198 games between the two teams, it's easy to understand why Bears fans refuse to acknowledge that there may be a Packers player or two who'd represent an upgrade for Chicago.

So it begs the question: Which Green Bay player would you want on the Bears?

Let's get the obvious choice out of the way: Aaron Rodgers. And this isn't a knock against Mitchell Trubisky. Rodgers would be an upgrade for just about every team in the NFL sans the Patriots. He turns 36 in December and still has a live arm, so there's no argument based in reality against Rodgers as an upgrade for this roster.

Now, if Trubisky outduels Rodgers Thursday night? Maybe we revisit this. It will be evidence of his development and potential ascension into the upper-class of quarterbacks. We just aren't there yet.

Forgetting Rodgers for a moment, there are a handful of other Packers players who'd warrant strong consideration as a replacement for a current Bears' starter.

Let's start on offense, where WR Davante Adams is one of the top five pass-catchers in the game. He set career-highs across the board in 2018 (111 rec., 1386 yards, 13 TDs) and will present the biggest challenge for Chicago's defenders in Week 1. As much as Bears fans love Allen Robinson and the potential in Anthony Miller, Adams would be a marked upgrade at what's quickly become one of the NFL's most important positions.

Green Bay's offense features one of the NFL's top offensive tackles, too. LT David Bakhtiari was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded offensive lineman in 2018 (88.3) who especially excelled in pass protection (93.6). Compare that to Charles Leno, Jr., who PFF ranked 49th, and it sure looks like an upgrade.

That said, offensive line play is not always about one player. Instead, it's about five guys playing well as a cohesive unit over an extended period of time. Leno has proven himself as an above-average blindside protector and was rewarded as such with a healthy contract extension in 2017 (one he recently restructured to free up cap space for his linemate, Cody Whitehair.)

So while Bakhtiari may be the better all-around player, his impact on the Bears probably wouldn't result in the same kind of upgrade that Adams could offer.

As for the defense? Let's face it, the Bears are loaded. From the defensive line to the secondary, there aren't many players -- if any at all -- who are an obvious target for an upgrade; especially not for a Packers' defender. NT Kenny Clark is arguably Green Bay's best player on defense but there's no reason to search for a replacement for Eddie Goldman, who is just as effective as Clark as an interior disruptor.

So it boils down to Adams, and Week 1's Thursday night showdown could ultimately come down to the Bears keeping Adams under wraps. He's the kind of player who can flip the scoreboard in a single play, so Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara and the rest of Chicago's cover guys have their work cut out for them.

What say you? Join the conversation on Twitter and let us know which Packers player you think would look great in a Bears uniform (as painful as that may be).

