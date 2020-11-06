The Packers were missing three players from their active roster on Thursday night because of COVID-19 protocols and another member of the team reportedly tested positive before the game against the 49ers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a player who was in action on Thursday has tested positive. Results of tests taken on gamedays are generally not returned ahead of kickoff. The NFL has said that a player would be immediately pulled from the field if they learn of a positive result during a game.

Contact tracing will now take place to identify close contacts to the player. If any of those contacts are found to be high-risk, they will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and remain away from work for five days while continuing to be tested on a daily basis.

The 49ers also had a player test positive for COVID-19 this week, but Schefter reports that there were no new positives from their round of testing.

Packers player who played Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk