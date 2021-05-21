Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Phil Mickelson, first-round leader Corey Conners and more in early action

Should Packers make a play for Julio Jones?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s clear that the Falcons would like to trade receiver Julio Jones. It’s not clear whether one or more teams want to trade for him.

As previously mentioned, the challenge ultimately becomes striking the right balance between the compensation Atlanta expects and the portion of the $15.83 million guaranteed salary that the Falcons will pay to facilitate a trade. Before that can happen, however, one or more other teams have to want to do the deal.

The reduced salary cap becomes a factor when it comes to finding a fit for Jones. With the cap roughly $25 million lower this year than it would have been but for the pandemic, adding $15.83 million won’t be an easy feat for many of the teams that could use him.

To date, few if any reports have emerged regarding teams looking to trade for Jones. The most intriguing option could be the Packers. Yes, they’re pressed against the cap. But if they can get the Falcons to pay roughly $5 million of the Jones salary and present the possibility to quarterback Aaron Rodgers along with a contract that includes significant guarantees and a no-trade clause, would that be enough to un-burn the bridge?

The Packers likely would need to perform other salary-cap prestidigitation in order to make it all work. (A Davante Adams restructuring would be the easiest way to do it, given an eight-figure salary that can be converted to a signing bonus.)

If the Packers could pull it off, should they? From a football standpoint, the idea of Rodgers, Adams, and Jones together would strike fear in the rest of the conference — and possibly make the difference between the Packers making it to the NFC Championship (again) and getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years.

The Packers would have to want to do it. And then the possibility would have to make Rodgers willing to let bygones be bygones and embrace a chance to get over the hump before his days in Green Bay are gone by.

Should Packers make a play for Julio Jones? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Why we're fading the Atlanta Falcons in 2021

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to talk about why they're both not high on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming fantasy season. Is Ryan's draft stock artificially inflated by Kyle Pitts hype? Can Julio Jones stay on the field for 16 games ever again? Scott & Pat explain why the Falcons may be a risky bet in 2021. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • The Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones

    Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones has been in the NFL for 10 years all with one team. However, Atlanta is now looking to trade him.

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.

  • Peyton Manning hopes Packers, Aaron Rodgers can work it out

    A Hall of Fame quarterback who had a memorable second act with the Broncos doesn’t want to see another Hall of Fame quarterback to do the same. Peyton Manning told TMZ.com that he hopes the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can resolve their differences. “When I think of Aaron, I think of him as a Green [more]

  • Who will play nickel for the Packers next season?

    The Packers have options on defense for the slot cornerback position.

  • How addition of Justin Fields impacts Darnell Mooney’s fantasy value

    PFF believes Bears WR Darnell Mooney will benefit greatly from the addition of QB Justin Fields given his penchant for deep-ball accuracy.

  • Apparel chain Gap says U.S. employees should continue to wear masks

    The parent of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands also said it is recommending that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in its shops, except in jurisdictions where masks are  required by law. Many retailers, including Walmart Inc and Target Corp, have said that fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks, except when face coverings are required by local ordinances. Earlier this month, the CDC had advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

  • Tim Tebow apparel No. 1 seller in all major NFL Shop categories one day after signing

    Are we at all surprised?

  • Daimler Truck 'all in' on green energy as it targets costs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Daimler Truck aims to cut costs and boost profit across all regions by 2025 as it goes "all in" for electric and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles, the world's largest truck and bus maker said on Thursday. German carmaker Daimler plans to spin off Daimler Truck later this year as it seeks to increase its investor appeal as a focused electric, luxury car business. "Both technologies (electric and hydrogen) will be needed," Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum told an investor presentation on Thursday.

  • The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida

    From coast to coast, these are 10 of the best small towns in Florida.

  • NHL playoffs: Projected lines, pairings for Bruins-Capitals Game 4

    The Bruins have an opportunity to take a stranglehold on their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Capitals in Friday night's Game 4 at TD Garden. Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

  • Nintendo’s Refurb Store is a Gold Mine for Switch Fans

    As many frugal fans know, Nintendo is notoriously tight-fisted when it comes to offering discounts on its first-party franchises and consoles. Nintendo game deals are surprisingly rare, and we haven’t seen a price cut on the Nintendo Switch since it came out in March 2017. While the company has its reasons for keeping its prices static, you may not know about …

  • Who will be the Jets’ most improved player on offense in 2021?

    Let’s review a selection of the main candidates on the Jets offense and figure out who is the most likely to show the most improvement.

  • Vegas surges past Wild for 5-2 win to take 2-1 series lead

    The Vegas Golden Knights trudged into the locker room at the first intermission with little to like, other than the time left in the game. Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild to grab the lead Thursday night in this first-round playoff series. “We’ve done it before, and usually it’s the same formula: no panic, regroup, stick with it,” coach Peter DeBoer said, “and everybody contributing.”

  • Shane Burgos issues statement after bizarre KO loss at UFC 262: ‘Disappointed is an understatement’

    A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons opportunity

    Juantarius Bryant will get a shot to prove he belongs in the NFL after he said he was tricked

  • Wilder wins arbitration case against Fury, trilogy in play

    In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.

  • Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old ''We Believe'' Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. ''Shoutout to Baron Davis,'' Curry said - and BD might say the same for Steph.