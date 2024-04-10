Packers to play Eagles in NFL’s first-ever regular season game in South America

The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game played in South America. The Week 1 game, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, will be played in São Paulo, Brazil.

Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy called it a “historic matchup” and said his team is “excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil.”

The league estimates there are over 35 million NFL fans in Brazil. Continued growth internationally is a “critical and strategic priority for the NFL” moving forward.

“We’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth,” Murphy said.

While designated as the road team against the Eagles, the Packers are one of the most popular teams in Brazil and South America.

“The match-up between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles is an extremely exciting moment for the city of São Paulo,” said Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes. “These two franchises will certainly play a historic game, bringing great global visibility to our city and assist in our efforts to generate jobs and economic impact.”

The Packers have previously played in London in 2022 (regular season), Winnipeg in 2019 (preseason), Tokyo in 1999 (preseason) and Toronto in 1997 (preseason).

The NFL will also play games in London, U.K. and Munich, Germany in 2024.

