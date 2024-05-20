Packers to play 7 games against 2023 playoff teams

The Green Bay Packers will play seven games against teams that qualified for the 2023 postseason during their 17-game regular season schedule in 2024.

Matt LaFleur’s team will play two games against the NFC North champion Detroit Lions and one game each against the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC South champion Houston Texans, plus one game each against the Miami Dolphins, an AFC wild-card qualifier, and the Los Angeles Rams, an NFC wild-card qualifier.

Based on last year’s finish, the Packers’ toughest three-game stretch comes between Weeks 12-14, when they take on the 49ers, Dolphins and Lions in back-to-back-to-back games. Combined, the three teams won 35 games in 2023. The 49ers and Lions faced each other in the NFC title game.

Looking backwards isn’t always the best way to assess a team’s upcoming schedule. In terms of projected win totals, the Packers will only face five teams at 9.5 wins or more, per BetMGM: Eagles, Dolphins, 49ers, Lions and Texans.

By 2023 record, the Packers have one of the toughest 2024 schedules. But by projected win totals, the Packers rank right about average in terms of difficulty of schedule entering 2024.

In 2023, the Packers played six games against teams that qualified for the 2022 postseason. They went 3-3 in those six games. The Packers faced the Vikings (twice), Chargers, Chiefs, Giants and Buccaneers. Of those five teams, only the Chiefs made the postseason.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire