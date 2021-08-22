Packers planning to ease QB Jordan Love back into practice this week

The Green Bay Packers are planning to ease quarterback Jordan Love back into practice over the next two days.

“We’re going to see how he’s feeling tomorrow, and try and get him back implemented, at least in our individual periods, before we put him back into the team periods,” LaFleur said Sunday.

Love, who started the preseason debut against the Houston Texans, missed all of last week and Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets after injuring his throwing shoulder on a hit in the first half of the opener.

LaFleur said Love threw last week but the goal now is ramping up the throwing to see how the arm and shoulder responds.

“He threw with our trainers every day. It’s trying to get the volume up. The velocity up. The distance. Just to see how he feels,” LaFleur said.

The Packers finish up the preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Love, if ready, would start. He’s the No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and needs the reps entering his second season.

LaFleur said Love will probably do more at Tuesday’s practice.

“I’d say we’ll see more of him on Tuesday than we will tomorrow,” LaFleur said.

Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert started and played most of the game against the Jets. Jake Dolegala, who was signed last week, threw one pass.

Love, a 2020 first-round pick, completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown over two quarters in his debut against the Texans.

Related

QB Jordan Love, WR Devin Funchess among 32 Packers not playing vs. Jets What Packers learned from Jordan Love's best play of NFL debut Evaluating the NFL debut of Packers QB Jordan Love

List