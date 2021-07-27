Packers plan special halftime ceremony in Week 2 for late GM Ted Thompson

The Green Bay Packers will honor late general manager Ted Thompson during the home opener at Lambeau Field in September.

Team president Mark Murphy confirmed Monday that the Packers will hold a special halftime ceremony during Week 2 to honor Thompson, who died in January.

Thompson’s name will be unveiled on the facade inside Lambeau Field.

The Packers host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 20 in Green Bay.

Thompson was the Packers general manager from 2005 to 2017. His first draft pick was Aaron Rodgers, a controversial pick at the time with future Hall of Famer Brett Favre still on the roster, but the quarterback from Cal took over for Favre in 2008, became a three-time NFL MVP and helped the Packers win a Super Bowl following the 2010 season.

Twice, Thompson was named the NFL’s Executive of the Year.

A long-time Packers scout under Ron Wolf, Thompson rose through the personnel ranks during the 1990s. After five years with the Seattle Seahawks, he returned to become the Packers general manager in 2005. After re-signing following the 2017 season, he was a senior advisor to Brian Gutekunst, his predecessor, for two years.

The Packers inducted Thompson into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

Thompson died in his home state of Texas at age 68.