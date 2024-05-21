Packers plan joint practices with Broncos, Ravens this summer

The Packers plan to break up the monotony of training camp practices by working out with a couple of other teams this summer.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the team plans to have one day of practice with the Broncos before their August 18 game in Denver and one day of work with the Ravens ahead of their August 24 game in Green Bay. LaFleur said he likes the chance for his team to work against other clubs during the preseason, but only wants one day of practices because of how often fights break out during multiple days together.

“Sometimes it becomes a wrestling match out there or an MMA fight,’’ LaFleur said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “So we’re trying to avoid that at all costs and just get good quality work.”

The Packers open the preseason with a road game against the Browns on August 10.