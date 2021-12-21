Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on COVID-19 reserve list

There’s a chance the Green Bay Packers will be without their top deep threat on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The team placed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

If vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms, Valdes-Scantling could still return before Saturday under the new NFL guidelines. If unvaccinated, he will miss the game.

Valdes-Scantling is coming off one of his best games of the season. He caught five passes for 98 yards and a score during Sunday’s 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Over nine games, Valdes-Scantling has 25 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 17.1 yards per catch and 8.4 yards per target while catching 49 percent of his targets.

If Valdes-Scantling is out, the Packers will need more from Allen Lazard and possibly even Equanimeous St. Brown, if he can return in time from the concussion protocols.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

List