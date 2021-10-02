Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will miss at least the next three weeks.

The team officially placed Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve on Saturday. The speedy receiver won’t be eligible to return to the 53-man roster until after he misses three games.

The Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Valdes-Scantling would also have to miss games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears before having a chance to return against the Washington Football Team in Week 7.

Valdes-Scantling, who ranks second on the team in targets, is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

To help the depth at receiver, the Packers promoted Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement (Tyler Lancaster) for Week 4.

Through three games, Valdes-Scantling caught six passes on 16 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown. He leads the NFL in targets over 20 yards and is the Packers’ primary vertical threat on offense.

Related

Packers promote Equanimeous St. Brown to gameday roster for Week 4 Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Report: Packers not counting on Za'Darius Smith returning this season

List