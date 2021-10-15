Packers place WR Malik Taylor on COVID-19 reserve list

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Malik Taylor on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Taylor, a backup receiver and key special teamer, was added to the injury report with an illness after not participating at practice on Friday.

The team cannot disclose if Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with an infected person.

Taylor will be expected to miss Sunday’s visit to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears.

Taylor has played in all five games for the Packers this season, catching two passes for 14 yards over 24 snaps on offense while also playing 61 percent of the special teams snaps. He is an important player on several kick coverage units for special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton.

Taylor will not count on the 53-man roster until he is eligible to return. The Packers are capable of signing a player or using a COVID-19 replacement from the practice squad if necessary on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but the team did sign Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad on Thursday, providing depth at receiver.

