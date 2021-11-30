The Packers have placed starting linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Green Bay has its bye in Week 13, so it’s possible Campbell won’t miss a game.

It’s currently unclear whether Campbell tested positive or is a close contact. It’s also currently unclear whether or not he’s vaccinated. But if he’s vaccinated and tested positive, he’ll be able to return to the building with a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours.

Campbell has started all 12 games for the Packers this season, his first with Green Bay. He has 99 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack.

The Packers will play the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

Packers place De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk