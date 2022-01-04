Packers place RT Billy Turner on COVID-19 reserve list

Billy Turner’s return to the field just got a little more complicated.

The Green Bay Packers’ right tackle was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

Turner, who started the first 13 games at right tackle, has missed the last three games while nursing a knee injury suffered on Dec. 12. Dennis Kelly, who was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, has been his replacement.

It’s unclear if Turner is far enough along in his recovery to begin practicing, but we might not know unless he’s able to come off the COVID-19 reserve list in time this week. A quick return is possible; Kelly was on the reserve list for just one day before being activated.

Turner played 810 snaps in the first 13 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed three sacks and 32 pressures and committed four penalties.

The Packers play the Detroit Lions in the season finale on Sunday. Kelly would likely start for Turner if he’s out again.

Turner and cornerback Jaire Alexander are the only two active roster players on the COVID-19 reserve list for the Packers. Receiver David Moore, linebacker Ray Wilborn and kicker JJ Molson are on the practice squad’s reserve list.

