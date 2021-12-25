Packers place rookie Shemar Jean-Charles on COVID-19 reserve list

Another key member of the Green Bay Packers special teams will miss Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.

A sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2021, Jean-Charles has played in 12 games this season, mostly on special teams. He’s logged 189 total special teams snaps and at least 48 percent of the team’s snaps on special teams in all 12 games played.

Jean-Charles has three tackles and three assisted tackles on special teams this season.

The Packers are already linebacker Ty Summers and receiver Malik Taylor, two key special teamers who were placed on injured reserve on Friday.

It’s possible the Packers will need to ask players such as Chandon Sullivan and Kevin King to play more on special teams on Saturday against the Browns.

List