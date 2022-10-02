Packers place rookie OT Caleb Jones on non-football illness list

The Green Bay Packers placed offensive tackle Caleb Jones on the non-football illness list on Saturday.

Jones, a rookie undrafted free agent, missed all three days of practice this week an unspecified illness.

Placing Jones on the reserve list opens up a spot on the team’s 53-man roster entering Sunday’s showdown against the New England Patriots.

The Packers signed Jones from the practice squad on Sept. 13.

Over three preseason games, Jones played 84 snaps, all at left tackle. He allowed one pressure over 45 pass-blocking snaps.

At Indiana, Jones started 30 games, including 24 at right tackle. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May.

In addition to placing Jones on the non-football illness list, the Packers elevated cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 4.

Related

Packers elevate CB Kiondre Thomas from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 4

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire