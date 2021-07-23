Packers place rookie LB Isaiah McDuffie on NFI list to start training camp
One of the Green Bay Packers’ draft picks won’t be available to start training camp.
The team placed rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie on the non-football injury list on Friday, according to the league’s transaction report.
Rookies reported to camp for the Packers on Friday.
It’s unclear when McDuffie, a sixth-round pick, was injured, or the severity of the new injury. He was able to participate during the team’s offseason workout program.
The non-football injury designation is used when an injury is sustained outside of a practice or game. McDuffie is eligible to come off the list at any time. He would be eligible to start the season on the non-football injury list if he’s not recovered by the regular season.
