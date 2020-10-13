Packers place rookie Josiah Deguara on IR, make pair of practice squad moves

The Green Bay Packers announced three moves to the roster and practice squad on Tuesday.

The team placed rookie tight end Josiah Deguara on injured reserve, placed rookie center Jake Hanson on injured reserve-practice squad and signed receiver Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.

Deguara, the Packers’ third-round pick, tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons and will miss the rest of the season.

The Packers now have three open roster spots, although two could be filled by linebacker Kamal Martin and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who both began practicing on Monday after going on injured reserve last month.

Hanson, who has spent the entire season on the practice squad, is dealing with an unspecified injury.

The Packers also filled one of their practice squad spots by adding Lipscomb, who originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in April. He spent the first three weeks on Kansas City’s practice squad. The former Vanderbilt star caught 198 passes for 2,356 yards and 22 touchdowns at the SEC school. He will wear No. 18 with the Packers.

