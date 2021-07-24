Packers place Ray Wilborn on COVID-19 list

The Packers placed linebacker Ray Wilborn on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The reason for Wilborn going on the list is currently undisclosed. He may have tested positive for the virus, or he may be an unvaccinated player who came into close contact with someone who tested positive.

After going undrafted out of Ball State in 2020, Wilborn spent time with the Falcons and Steelers last year.

Wilborn signed a futures deal with the Packers in January.

