Packers place Rashan Gary on injured reserve

The Packers placed linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve to make room for the arrival of safety Johnathan Abram. Green Bay claimed Abram off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday.

Gary is out for the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the team’s loss to the Lions on Sunday.

He leads the Packers in pressures (38), sacks (6), quarterback hits (12) and tackles for loss (7).

Gary has missed only two games in his career.

The Packers also announced they have signed receiver Jeff Cotton to the practice squad.

Cotton, a first-year player out of the University of Idaho, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Chargers in 2020. He also has spent time with the Jaguars and Cardinals, including a stint on Arizona’s practice squad in September.

