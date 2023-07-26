Packers place OT Caleb Jones on non-football illness list

The Green Bay Packers placed offensive tackle Caleb Jones on the non-football illness list on Wednesday, according to the league’s transaction report.

Jones, a second-year offensive tackle, missed Wednesday’s opening training camp practice with an illness.

A player still counts on the 90-man roster while on the NFI list but can come off the list at any time.

Jones started last season on the Packers’ practice squad but was signed to the 53-man roster in September. He did not appear in a game. This summer, Jones will compete to be a backup offensive tackle behind David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman.

Linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Tarvarius Moore are also dealing with illnesses and missed practice Wednesday.

The Packers activated tight end Camren McDonald from the non-football injury list. The rookie practiced on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire