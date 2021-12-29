Packers place Oren Burks, Marcedes Lewis on COVID-19 reserve

The Packers placed linebacker Oren Burks and tight end Marcedes Lewis on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, the team announced.

Green Bay now has 12 players on the COVID-19 list, including two practice squad players and two players on injured reserve.

Lewis has started all 15 games this season and has totaled 23 catches for 214 yards in 445 offensive snaps.

Burks is a core special teams player. He has seen action on 165 defensive snaps and 292 on special teams and has recorded 29 tackles.

