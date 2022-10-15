Packers place OLB Tipa Galeai on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games.

Galeai, who is fourth on the team in special teams snaps, suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Giants last week in London and did not participate in any of three team practices this week. He was ruled out by the Packers on the final injury report Friday.

Putting Galeai on injured reserve opens up a spot on the 53-man roster. The team did not immediately make a corresponding roster move to replace him.

Galeai, an undrafted free agent out of Utah State who is now in Year 3 with the Packers, has played 85 snaps on special teams (66 percent) but hasn’t appeared on defense.

Galeai will miss games against the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions before he’s eligible to return to the 53-man roster.

The Packers have Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin and Kingsley Enagbare as the only three healthy outside linebackers on the roster. Rashan Gary, the team’s leader in sacks, is questionable to play Sunday with a toe injury.

Also of note, the Packers did not place receiver Christian Watson on injured reserve. He is also dealing with a hamstring injury and is ruled out for Sunday, and while the Packers admitted shutting him down was an option, not placing him on injured reserve Saturday suggests the team thinks he can return within the next month.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire