Packers place LT David Bakhtiari on PUP list to start training camp
The Green Bay Packers won’t have their All-Pro left tackle available to start training camp, as expected.
Per the league’s transaction wire, the Packers placed David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31 of last year and is still recovering from the resulting surgery.
The team’s first practice is Wednesday.
Players can come off the PUP list at any time during training camp. Players that start on the PUP list and remain there throughout training camp are eligible to start the regular season on the PUP list, which would mean missing the first six games.
It’s unclear at this point if Bakhtiari will be ready to go when the Packers open the regular season against the New Orleans Saints in September.
Bakhtiari joins running back Patrick Taylor and tight end Josiah Deguara on the PUP list. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is on the non-football injury list.
