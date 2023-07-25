Packers place LB Tariq Carpenter, S Tarvarius Moore on non-football injury list

The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Tarvarius Moore on the non-football injury (NFI) list to open training camp, according to the league’s transaction report.

Veterans reported to camp on Tuesday. The first training camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

Carpenter and Moore join rookies Grant DuBose and Camren McDonald on the NFI list. Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes and Jeff Cotton were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Carpenter, a 2022 seventh-round pick, is making the transition to full-time linebacker entering Year 2. Moore, who was once a starter at safety for the 49ers, signed with the Packers in March. Both could be key special teamers for Rich Bisaccia.

Coach Matt LaFleur may be able to provide more information on the return timeline of the two players on Wednesday. Carpenter and Moore were both participants during the offseason workout program.

Although both have a strong chance of making the roster, neither Carpenter nor Moore can afford to miss too many reps during camp. Carpenter is a core special teamer but is now changing positions, while Moore is attempting to win a starting job at safety.

Players placed on the NFI list still count against the 90-man roster but can come off the list at any point. The “non-football injury” designation is used for injuries sustained away from NFL practices or games.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire