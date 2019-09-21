Packers place Lane Taylor on injured reserve

The Packers placed starting left guard Lane Taylor on injured reserve Saturday. They signed offensive lineman Adam Pankey from the Titans’ practice squad in a corresponding move.

Taylor showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a biceps injury. He did not practice Friday.

Rookie Elgton Jenkins will start at left guard Sunday. Jenkins, the 44th overall selection in this spring’s draft, played 18 snaps last week in a rotation with Taylor.

Taylor started all but three games the past three seasons, with 46 of the 47 at left guard.

Pankey originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2017. As a rookie, he was on Green Bay’s active roster for 16 weeks and appeared in one game.

Last season, Pankey spent 12 games on the Packers’ practice squad before being signed to the active roster on Dec. 8. He played one game.

The Packers released him following training camp this year, and he signed with the Titans’ practice squad on Sept. 2.