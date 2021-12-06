Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his first NFL start earlier this season when Aaron Rodgers went on the COVID-19 reserve list and now Love will be spending some time on the list.

The Packers announced that Love has been placed on the list on Monday afternoon. Love has told reporters in Green Bay that he is vaccinated, which would mean he’s tested positive and will need two negative tests taken 24 hours apart in order to return in less than 10 days.

Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert, who also had a stint on the reserve list last month, is the only in-house candidate to back up Rodgers while Love is out this week. They signed Blake Bortles when Rodgers and Benkert were unavailable.

Whoever serves as the No. 2 this week could be in for a lot of practice reps with the first team because Rodgers has been missing practice time recently because of his toe injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team will see how Rodgers is feeling off the bye week before making plans for practices.

Packers place Jordan Love on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk