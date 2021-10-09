Packers place Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

The Packers won’t have cornerback Jaire Alexander on Sunday at Cincinnati, and for at least the next two games.

Alexander has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, which means he must miss at least three games before returning.

The Packers also have activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19 reserve, and they elevated guard Ben Braden and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad.

The Packers play at Chicago next weekend, and then they host Washington.

