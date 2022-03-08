Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams after getting Aaron Rodgers back in fold

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers made sure they would have a say in whether record-breaking wide receiver Davante Adams returns for a ninth season by placing the franchise tag on him Tuesday.

Waiting until the final day in which they could apply the franchise designation, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Network the Packers informed Adams they were using the tag on him, effectively putting restrictions on his free-agency options and buying themselves time to see if they could bring him back to play another season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official.

The MVP quarterback's decision to accept a four-year, $200 million contract to return to the Packers made it imperative the Packers retain Adams so they could make another run at a Super Bowl. If Rodgers had chosen to play elsewhere, the Packers probably would have used the franchise tag on Adams, but they might have been looking to trade him.

If the Packers had not used the franchise tag, Adams, whose contract is set to expire March 16, would have become an unrestricted free agent and been able to sign with any team without the Packers receiving compensation.

The Packers used the non-exclusive tag, which means that Adams can negotiate a free-agent deal with another team but the Packers would have the right to match it or receive two first-round picks in the 2022 draft in compensation. (An exclusive tag would have prevented Adams from shopping himself but it would have cost the Packers more money than the non-exclusive tag).

The one-year deal the Packers are required to offer Adams is worth $20.5 million.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after catching a second-quarter touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during their divisional playoff game on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

It means that the Packers will have eight days to negotiate a long-term deal or face absorbing the entire $20.5 million to an already bloated 2022 cap. The Packers are $31 million over the limit and have until March 16 to get it under $208.2 million. If they were to carry Adams' franchise number into free agency, it would mean they would have to slice $51 million off their cap by the deadline just to be able to do business.

Rodgers has said a strong consideration for returning would be whether Adams would be on the roster and he would probably wait until the franchise tag deadline to make a decision on his future.

The NFL announced Monday that the 2022 franchise tag number for wide receivers -- the amount the Packers would be required to offer Adams in a one-year deal -- was $18.419 million.

However, the rules state the player receives either the franchise tag number or 120% of his '21 salary, whichever is higher. Adams made $17.1 million in what the NFL defines as salary last year and 120% of that is $20.5 million.

Adams has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension, but if no deal is reached by then, his only option would be to play for the franchise number. If he chooses not to sign the franchise tender, he cannot participate in training camp or the regular season. If he does not sign the tender by the Tuesday following the 10th week of the regular season, he is ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

Adams will be seeking to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The team differs in its opinion of which player is the highest paid but Adams and his agent, Frank Bauer, have maintained that the $27.5 million per year Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins receives is the starting point.

If Adams rejects any offer the Packers present him, they could execute a sign-and-trade, which would allow them to sign him to a deal that was both agreeable to his new team and wouldn’t affect the Packers’ cap. They would then be able to trade him and remove all the $20.5 million from their salary cap.

A number of players who have been slapped with the franchise tag have been traded over the past five years, including Jacksonville’s Yannick Ngakoue, Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle’s Frank Clark, Kansas City’s Dee Ford and Miami’s Jarvis Landry.

To make this happen, however, the Packers would have to be in a position to fit that $20 million in their cap on March 16 because if they aren’t, teams would assume the Packers would rescind the franchise tag and allow Adams to hit free agency. No team is going to make a trade for a player they know they can sign without compensation in free agency.

If the Packers were to allow Adams to leave in free agency, the highest amount of compensation they could receive would be a compensatory pick that would likely come at the end of the third round of the 2023 draft.

The Packers’ other options to protect Adams from leaving in free agency was to use the exclusive franchise tag or transition tag.

The exclusive franchise tag would have prohibited Adams from negotiating with another team and in turn paid him the average of the top five highest paid receivers as of April 27 of this year.

The transition tag would have allowed him to negotiate with any team but the Packers would have the right to match. There would be no compensation required if he left. The one-year offer the Packers would have had to make would have been the same $20.5 million as the franchise number.

Over the last two seasons, Adams has caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns and has been named all-pro twice. Leads the NFL in receptions (581), receiving TDs (69), red-zone receiving TDs (53) and games with at least one TD catch (51) since 2016 and ranks No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (7,192) over that span.

He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions (669) and receiving TDs (73) and No. 4 in receiving yards (8,121).

