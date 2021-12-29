The Packers began the day with 12 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. They added five more players to the list Wednesday, including four from the active roster.

“That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately, but it is what it is,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Kassidy Hill of packersnews.com.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez and tight end Tyler Davis were the new additions to the list from the active roster. The team also announced it signed cornerback Jayson Stanley to the practice squad and placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Offensive guard Ben Braden, linebacker Oren Burks, linebacker Tipa Galeai, corner Shemar Jean-Charles, corner Kevin King, tight end Marcedes Lewis, linebacker Chauncey Rivers, receiver Amari Rodgers, linebacker Ty Summers, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton (practice squad/COVID-19) and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (practice squad/COVID-19) remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 can return after five days of isolation, provided they are asymptomatic.

In other transactions, the Packers made the return of cornerback Jaire Alexander official. The team activated him from injured reserve.

The Packers also elevated offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, signed linebacker Aaron Adeoye, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad.

Packers place four active roster players on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk