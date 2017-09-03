Packers place Don Barclay on IR to make room for Ahmad Brooks

The Packers placed backup interior offensive lineman Don Barclay on injured reserve. He injured his ankle in the Aug. 10 preseason game against the Eagles and hasn’t returned.

Green Bay’s decision not to place rookie Montravius Adams on injured reserve could mean the third-round pick might return sooner than IR/designated to return would allow. Adams has not practiced since he underwent foot surgery after only two training camp practices.

However, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports the team will have defensive end Quinton Dial in for a visit Monday. The 49ers released Dial, who started 30 games the past three seasons, on Saturday.

Green Bay moved Barclay to make room for outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who finally signed after agreeing to a one-year deal last week.

The Packers also announced the signings of 10 players to their practice squad: guard Kofi Amichia, cornerback Donatello Brown, quarterback Joe Callahan, receiver Michael Clark, linebacker Reggie Gilbert, defensive tackle Izaah Lunsford, linebacker Derrick Mathews, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, safety Jermaine Whitehead and receiver DeAngelo Yancey.

