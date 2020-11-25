Packers place DL Montravius Adams, LB James Burgess on injured reserve

#Packers place two players on injured reserve. https://t.co/IZwk82prjL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 25, 2020

The Green Bay Packers placed a pair of players on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The team announced the placement of defensive lineman Montravius Adams and linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve.

New injured reserve rules mean Adams and Burgess must miss at least three games before returning to the active roster.

Adams missed last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury. He has played 130 defensive snaps over eight games this season, tallying 11 tackles and two tackles for losses

Burgess, a special teamer, was added to the injury report to start Week 12 with a hamstring injury. In the four games since arriving in Green Bay, Burgess has played 51 special teams snaps, producing four tackles.

The Packers now have three open roster spots. Running back A.J. Dillon and linebacker Krys Barnes remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.