Packers place DL Dean Lowry (calf) on injured reserve

The calf injury suffered by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry in Week 16 will end his regular season. The team placed Lowry, who was injured on Sunday in Miami, on injured reserve, meaning he’ll need to miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return. The Packers finish the regular season with games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

The earliest Lowry could return would be for the NFC Championship Game if the Packers qualify for the postseason and win during the NFC Wild Card Round and NFC Divisional Round.

Lowry, now in his seventh season, left the Packers’ 26-20 win over the Dolphins after seven snaps in the first half and never returned.

The veteran defensive lineman has played in 101 straight games dating back to his rookie season.

In 2022, Lowry has appeared in all 15 games, registering 0.5 sacks, one batted pass, five quarterback hits and one blocked field goal.

Without Lowry available, the Packers will need to rely more on first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who was on the field for a career-high 24 snaps against the Dolphins. Second-year defensive lineman TJ Slaton may also be in line for more playing time, and rookie Jonathan Ford could be active for the first time this season.

To replace Lowry on the 53-man roster, the Packers signed rookie wide receiver Bo Melton off the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

Lowry’s contract with the Packers voids following the 2022 season, making it possible he’s played his last game in Green Bay.

