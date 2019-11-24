Packers place Cole Madison on injured reserve

The Packers placed offensive guard Cole Madison on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The backup lineman tore an anterior cruciate ligament in practice this week.

The Packers made Madison a fifth-round pick last year. He did not play as a rookie after walking away from the team before training camp to deal with personal issues.

Madison returned to the Packers this year and said he needed time away from the game in order to deal with his mental health. He made the 53-man roster but has not made any game appearances this season.