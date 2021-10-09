Packers place CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers will be without All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander for at least the next three games, and possibly longer.

The team placed Alexander on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team. He is eligible to return from injured reserve after missing at least three games.

Alexander, a second-team All-Pro last season, injured his shoulder while attempting to tackle Steelers running back Najee Harris last week.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Alexander wouldn’t be having season-ending surgery just yet. The Packers are going to wait and see how the shoulder heals before making a final determination on surgical intervention, leaving the door open for Alexander to return to the team this season.

“We’re hopeful it will heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks,” LaFleur said Friday.

In the first four games of 2021, Alexander played 219 defensive snaps. He has one interception and two pass breakups while also allowing two touchdown passes this season.

The Packers are expected to start Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan and rookie Eric Stokes at cornerback without Alexander available. Veterans Issac Yiadom and Rasul Douglas and rookie Shemar Jean-Charles are on the roster for depth.

