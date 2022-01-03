Packers place CB Jaire Alexander on COVID-19 reserve list

The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Alexander, who came off injured reserve on Wednesday, was already ruled out for Sunday’s game on Friday. The Packers’ All-Pro cornerback is still recovering from the shoulder injury suffered in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He won’t appear on the inactive list Sunday, but Alexander would have been inactive either way.

Alexander joins defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and receiver Amari Rodgers as the only active players on the COVID-19 reserve list for the Packers. Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who is on injured reserve, and three practice squad players are also on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Sunday.

It’s possible Alexander’s placement on the reserve list could affect his availability for next week. If he misses Week 18 in Detroit, the soonest Alexander would be able to play again for the Packers is the start of the postseason. If asymptomatic and healthy, Alexander could return to the team as soon as next Wednesday under new NFL protocols.

For Sunday against the Vikings, the Packers made offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner, safeties Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis and defensive lineman Jack Heflin inactive.