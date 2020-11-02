Packers place AJ Dillon on COVID-19 reserve list

The Packers announced they have placed running back AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

The move was expected after reports a Packers player had tested positive for COVID-19 and that player was identified a short time later as Dillon.

Dillon played 10 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The NFL has expressed concern recently about the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus on the sideline during games. A memo last week recommended “clubs enhance their efforts to ensure physical distancing on the sidelines during games” and that players who are not in the game or are not about to go into the game wear masks on the sidelines. The league said it is also looking into expanding the amount of space on the sideline.

Contact tracing will determine close contacts to Dillon. Any contacts deemed high risk are required to sit out five days, which could create roster issues for the Packers to deal with ahead of Thursday’s game against the 49ers.

