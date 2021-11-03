Packers place Aaron Rodgers, Isaac Yiadom on COVID-19 list

The Packers officially placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, will have to miss at least 10 days. The earliest he can return is Nov. 13, the day before the Packers game against the Seahawks. Yiadom also generated a positive test, but it is unknown whether he is vaccinated.

The Packers placed receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 reserve list last week. They both missed last Thursday night’s victory over the Cardinals. Lazard, who was on the list as a unvaccinated close contact, since has returned.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert also is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Yiadom has played eight games this season, mostly on special teams.

The Packers also announced they signed running back Ryquell Armstead and defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice squad Wednesday.

