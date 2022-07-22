Packers place 9 players, including Christian Watson, on PUP list to start training camp

The Green Bay Packers placed nine players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of the start of training camp on Friday.

Among the nine players was rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.

According to the league’s transaction report, the Packers placed Watson, tight end Robert Tonyan, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, kicker Mason Crosby, defensive lineman Dean Lowry, running back Kylin Hill, defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and running back Patrick Taylor on the PUP list.

All rookies reported to camp on Friday. Watson signed his rookie deal on Wednesday.

While Watson’s inclusion might have been unexpected, the list did have one positive: David Bakhtiari wasn’t on it. However, the veteran left tackle might not be in Green Bay yet and could still be added to the PUP list when veterans report next Tuesday. He’s coming back from an ACL injury.

Tonyan, Jenkins, Hill and Ramsey are all coming back from major injuries.

The PUP list at this time of year is for players unable to practice to open training camp. Players can come off at any time. Also, any players put on the list to start camp are then eligible to start the regular season there.

The Packers also placed three players on the non-football injury list: rookies Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle Caleb Jones and linebacker Caliph Brice. They all have pre-existing injuries from college. The team also released tight end Eli Wolf, clearing a roster spot.