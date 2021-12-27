Packers place 5 total players on COVID-19 reserve list on Monday

The Green Bay Packers lost five players to the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, including three players from the active roster.

The team placed receiver Amari Rodgers, linebacker Ty Summers, offensive lineman Ben Braden, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai and defensive lineman Rocky McIntosh on the reserve/COVID-19 reserve list.

McIntosh, not currently on the active roster, is going on the practice squad’s version of the reserve list.

The Packers already had receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles and outside linebackers Ladarius Hamilton and Chauncey Rivers on the COVID-19 reserve list, so the team could be in the middle of a big breakout.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the five new players on the reserve list.

WR/KR Amari Rodgers

Rodgers, the Packers’ third-round pick in 2021, has had little to no role on offense, but he has been the team’s primary punt and kick returner for much of the year. He’s returned 19 punts for 143 yards (long of 17) and nine kickoffs for 151 yards (long of 27), with two fumbles. Overall, the rookie has played only 72 snaps on offense. The Packers list slot corner Chandon Sullivan as the primary backup at kick and punt returner behind Rodgers.

LB Ty Summers

Summers was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury this past week, so going on the COVID-19 reserve list now doesn’t affect his playing status. He’s a core special teams player, but the Packers survived without a major issue on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Expect to see more of rookie Isaiah McDuffie.

OL Ben Braden

Braden, who started the year on the practice squad, has played in seven games for the Packers this season. He saw a few snaps at left tackle on Saturday against the Browns after Yosh Nijman needed to leave the game momentarily. Losing him this week would further hurt the depth along the offensive line. He was one of only three backups available last week, along with Jake Hanson and Cole Van Lanen, a practice squad callup. Signing Van Lanen to the 53-man roster might be necessary now.

OLB Tipa Galeai

Galeai has played in 110 snaps on defense and another 27 on special teams since being signed from the practice squad five games ago. He’s served as one of the primary backups behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith for over a month. Without him, the Packers will likely ask more of Jonathan Garvin and even Oren Burks as backups. An addition might be required here, especially with LaDarius Hamilton on the COVID-19 reserve list already. Veteran Peter Kalambayi was recently signed to the practice squad, so elevating him could make sense.

DL Rocky McIntosh

McIntosh is on the practice squad, but the Packers have protected him several times this year. He’s joining LaDarius Hamilton as the two practice squad players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Packers are mostly healthy along the defensive front, so this shouldn’t be a huge loss.

