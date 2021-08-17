Packers place 2 players on injured reserve, release OL Zack Johnson

The Green Bay Packers cut their roster to 85 players by waiving two players injured and releasing another.

The team announced tight end Isaac Nauta and receiver DeAndre Thompkins will be waived-injured, while offensive lineman Zack Johnson was released.

Nauta and Thompkins will revert to injured reserve – ending their season in Green Bay – if they go unclaimed on waivers. An injury settlement down the road is also possible.

Nauta has a chest injury, while Thompkins hurt his shoulder in the preseason opener on Saturday night.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent from North Dakota State, did not play a snap on offense against the Houston Texans. He was in his second season with the Packers, but the team is deep along the offensive line.

On Monday, the Packers released punter Ryan Winslow and offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

All NFL teams must trim their roster to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.

List