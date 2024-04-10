Packers picked to play Eagles in Brazil to open 2024 season

The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil to open the 2024 season, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

The international game — a potential battle of NFC heavyweights — will be the first NFL regular season game played in South America. It is scheduled for the Friday (September 6) night of Week 1, marking the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of the opening week since 1970. Official time for kickoff is TBD.

The Packers are one of the NFL’s most popular teams in Brazil.

While the Packers must now navigate an international trip to open the regular season, Green Bay will avoid playing the Eagles in Philadelphia. The game is designated as an Eagles home game, meaning the Packers will play nine home games, seven true road games and one neutral location game in 2024.

From Packers CEO Mark Murphy: “We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo. We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

From Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes: “The match-up between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles is an extremely exciting moment for the city of São Paulo. These two franchises will certainly play a historic game, bringing great global visibility to our city and assist in our efforts to generate jobs and economic impact.”

The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock via NBC but will also be available on broadcast TV in local markets (Green Bay, Philadelphia).

The Packers last played an international game in 2022 when they lost to the New York Giants in London.

