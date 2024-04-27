Packers pick Tulane QB Michael Pratt in the seventh round

The Packers drafted Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt with the 245th overall pick.

He joins Sean Clifford and Alex McGough on the team's depth chart behind Jordan Love.

Pratt, 22, started 44 games in his four-year career at Tulane, finishing with a 60.6 completion percentage and 9,603 yards with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Pratt also ran for 1,145 yards and 28 touchdowns on 447 career carries.

He is the school's all-time leader in several categories, including total touchdowns and total offense.

In 2023, he earned AAC offensive player of the year honors despite missing two games with a left knee injury. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. Pratt also rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns.