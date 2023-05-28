Packers to pick Bo Nix in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

The last time the Green Bay Packers selected a Pac-10/12 quarterback in the draft, it worked out pretty well for them.

In the latest 2024 mock NFL draft put out by TouchdownWire.com, with the 25th pick, the Packers would select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. If Green Bay did go this route, 19 years would have passed between picking Aaron Rodgers out of California in 2005 and Nix in next year’s draft.

But a lot of things have changed between now and then. Odds are the Packers would not sit their rookie quarterback for an entire season as they did Rodgers. There isn’t a Brett Favre standing in Nix’s way for playing time like he was for Rodgers.

Nix also doesn’t strike to be an individual wanting to host Jeopardy in the off-season or go in complete darkness for days on end to figure things out.

The mock draft also predicts USC’s Caleb Williams to go No. 1 to the Arizona Cardinals and Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Nix is a first-round pick, no matter where he ends up, it most likely means Oregon had a great 2023 season.

