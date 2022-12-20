Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 15 win over Rams

The Green Bay Packers came out of the bye and cruised past the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football,” using three combined touchdowns from Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to score a 24-12 win over the visitors at Lambeau Field.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 15 win over the Rams:

Top 5 offense

1. WR Romeo Doubs: 89.1

2. RB A.J.Dillon: 88.1

3. LG Elgton Jenkins: 80.1

4. RG Jon Runyan: 73.8

5. QB Aaron Rodgers: 67.7

Doubs caught five passes on five targets for 55 yards and four first downs over 23 snaps and only 10 routes run. Dillon forced three missed tackles as a runner and caught three passes and gained 34 yards after the catch as a receiver. Jenkins didn’t allow a pressure and was the offensive line’s highest-graded run blocker. Runyan gave up one pressure but was otherwise excellent in the run game. Rodgers had two turnover-worthy plays but played well from clean pockets and against the blitz.

Top 5 defense

1. LB Quay Walker: 87.0

2. DL Devonte Wyatt: 77.7

3. OLB Preston Smith: 75.8

4. DL Kenny Clark: 69.5

5. CB Keisean Nixon: 69.2

Walker produced four stops, one sack and one pass breakup while allowing just one completion in coverage and missing one tackle over 43 snaps. Wyatt had a sack and a run stop in nine stops. Smith had a team-high four pressures and two sacks, and he led the front-seven players in run defense grade. Clark had four pressures, including two hits, and two runs stops. Nixon gave up just four catches for only 27 yards over 45 snaps.

Bottom 5 offense

1. WR Allen Lazard: 49.5

2. TE Josiah Deguara: 51.6

3. RT Yosh Nijman: 52.6

4. TE Robert Tonyan: 53.3

5. TE Tyler Davis: 58.3

Lazard caught just one pass for seven yards despite running 32 routes, and he was targeted on the interception. Deguara wasn’t targeted and graded poorly as a run blocker. Nijman gave up four pressures and two sacks. Tonyan caught one pass for four yards on 15 routes. Davis played nine snaps as a run blocker and earned an average grade.

Bottom 5 defense

1. DL TJ Slaton: 35.5

2. DL Dean Lowry: 47.6

3. OLB Kingsley Enagbare: 47.8

4. S Rudy Ford: 52.7

5. CB Jaire Alexander: 53.0

Slaton played 10 snaps but didn’t have a pressure or run stop. Lowry played only 11 snaps without producing a tackle or pressure. Enagbare had a sack and a pass breakup but also missed two tackles. Ford missed a tackle and had a 15-yard penalty. Alexander also had a 15-yard penalty.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers: 67.7

Rodgers was under pressure on just nine of 33 dropbacks, and he completed 79.2 percent of his passes and averaged 8.0 yards per attempt from clean pockets. The Packers quarterback didn’t complete a pass over 20 yards, but he did hit on all four of his attempts between 10 and 19 yards. Rodgers got the ball out quickly (2.38 seconds on average) against the blitz. In the short game, he completed 18 of 22 passes. Two turnover-worthy passes, including one under pressure, hurt the grade overall.

Special teams

Tyler Davis and Eric Wilson both tallied two special teams tackles. Jonathan Garvin had the lone penalty, which negated a long kickoff return. Keisean Nixon earned an elite grade as a kickoff returner after turning three attempts into 95 yards. Rasul Douglas earned the highest special teams grade overall.

Rookie spotlight: Zach Tom

Rookie left tackle Zach Tom played 71 snaps at left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari but allowed just one total pressure (hurry) over 36 pass-blocking snaps. He earned the team’s top pass-blocking grade on Monday night.

